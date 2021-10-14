Hey Bombshells! Meet Starr Dawkinz, our Fashion Bombshell of the Day. Starr is making her mark in the beauty and fashion industry selling feminine hygiene products. She has built her company into a multi million dollar brand in just 4 years. Check her out below.

The up and coming recording artist has style for days! From, glam to street to punk, she can pull off many different looks. Her style is edgy, versatile and polished.

What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

