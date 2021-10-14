Beyoncé showed up and showed out as she attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Harder The Fall in support of her husband Jay-Z who helped to produce the film. The Queen Bey delivered a yet another signature photoset, where she took us to Emerald City in her latest stunning look.

Beyoncé wore a custom Alexandre Vauthier black and green ensemble, inspired by a look from the label’s Fall 2020 Couture collection. The singer’s look featured a black top with sexy plunging neckline along with an emerald green satin thigh-slit wrap maxi skirt. She also wore Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, including captivating earrings and a necklace, which featured Columbian emeralds to coordinate with the color palette of her look. Rounding the look off, she went with a crystal clutch handbag and gold heels. For the cherry on top, Beyoncé opted for a bold red lip to accompany this glamorous look. Her look was styled by Marni Senofonte.

