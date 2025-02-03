Top 10 Best Dress Celebs at the 2025 Grammy’s: Beyonce Wins Best Album in a Gold Schiaparelli Dress, Cardi B Dazzles in a Multicolor Roberto Cavalli Feather Gown, Doechii Turns Heads in a Grey Pinstripe Thom Browne Look + More!

The 67th annual Grammy awards kicked off Sunday evening at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and celebs put their best fashion foot forward.

It proved to be a big night for stars like Beyonce who made history for becoming the first black woman to win Best Country Album, and Doechii who took home Best-Rap Album–the third woman to ever do so. Kenrick Lamar won a total of 5 awards, officially making him a 22-time Grammy award winner.

From Jennifer Lopez who looked avant-garde in a black and gold Stephanie Rolland ensemble, to Victoria Monet who looked sensational in an all-white cutout dress by Oude Waag, this year the fashion was fashioning at the Grammy’s.

Ahead, see who made it to our Top 10 best-dressed list!

Beyoncé in Custom Schiaparelli

Last night Beyonce was given her flowers at the Grammy’s, winning multiple awards including Best Country Album, and the Album of the Year award for ‘Cowboy Carter.’ She glistened in a gold and white custom dress by Schiaparelli that was adorned with a white paisley print. Her matching gloves and statement pearl earrings by Lorraine Schwartz exuded prestige and royalty. One thing for certain is that Beyonce is in fact “THAT GIRL,” and will forever be that girl! Kudos to her for breaking history once again!

Victoria Monet in Oude Waag Official

Victoria Monet looked jaw-dropping at the Grammy’s in a white Oude Waag cutout dress that captivated attendees. If anyone could effortlessly pull off this silhouette, it’s undoubtedly Monet, and her body looked absolutely sickening. She layered her dress with a sheer cape that draped off her shoulders and opted for Bulgari jewelry for a luxurious appeal.

Cardi B in Roberto Cavalli

Cardi B doesn’t take red carpets lightly, and she arrived in a dazzling multicolor Roberto Cavalli gown that was quite mesmerizing. Her sequins one-shoulder gown fit like a glove and was characterized with a voluminous feather train. Card B’s make-up and hair were flawless, and for some who just gave birth a few months ago, she looked incredible.

Doechii in Thom Browne

In the world of fashion, Doechii is a risk-taker and a creative rule breaker, so it only made sense for her to arrive to the Grammy’s in a Thom Browne look. The rap tycoon who was nominated for four Grammy awards this year, took home Best Rap album for ‘Alligator Bites Never Heal.” She stood out on the carpet in a white button up top that was layered with a grey pinstripe off-the-shoulder dress that had exaggerated hips. Her outfit, hair and nails felt progressive, and we admire Doechii’s trendsetting capabilities.

Jennifer Lopez in Stephanie Rolland

Jennifer Lopez is aging backwards, and the mega superstar arrived at the Grammy’s in a fashion-forward look by French Designer, Stephanie Rolland. Rocking a black cropped turtleneck, JLO’s gold sculptural maxi skirt was the moment. She blended classic elegance with a contemporary flare, letting us all know she’s not afraid to push the envelope.

Taylor Swift in Custom Vivienne Westwood

With the Superbowl approaching this Sunday, Taylor represented for her beau Travis Kelce in a scarlet red custom Vivienne Westwood mini dress. Featuring a built-in corset, and thigh-high slit that had a “T” leg chain (Perhaps for Travis), we thought Taylor embodied romanticism and looked madly in love.

Kendrick Lamar in Maison Margiela

Officially a 22-Grammy award winning artist, Kendrick Lamar is undeniably one of the most prominent rappers of our time. For his glorious moment last night, the “Not Like Us” rapper opted for a denim on denim look by Maison Margiela. His light blue denim jacket, jeans and ball cap looked classical, well-edited, and timeless.

JT in Grace Ling

“JT Coming, JT Coming, JT JT JT Coming!” JT emerged on the red-carpet last night giving us the perfect amount of drama in a silver and white Grace Ling gown. Her silver-metal breastplate paired with a white jersey skirt was innovative, artful, and accentuated her curves. JT’s vision and vibe felt forward, and we thought the craftsmanship of her dress was phenomenal.

Janelle Monae in Area SS25

Leave it to Janelle Monae to serve a look like she always does, and last night was no exception. The “I Like That’ singer donned an oversized navy power suit from Area’s SS25 collection that featured sharp tailoring. Monae’s shoulder pads on her suit jacket gave her a more defined and squared shoulder line, and her baker boy hat tied her outfit together. Not to mention her gold statement layered necklace, and matching chain on her pants that felt ultra stylish.

Sabrina Carpenter in JW Anderson

Sabrina Carpenter looked like a modern-day sleeping beauty in a satin baby blue JW Anderson gown that was characterized with feathers at her waist and hemline. Her halter style dress and retro bob hairstyle gave us old Hollywood vibes, and if anyone made a sartorial entrance it was undoubtedly Sabrina.

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images