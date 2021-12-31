Ti Taylor took to the ‘gram to share her latest look where the music artist stunned in a sexy emerald green satin skirt set from Fashion Nova. Discover how you can get her look:
Ti Taylor wore Fashion Nova’s $54.99 Love Again Satin Skirt Set in emerald green. The satin set includes a twist front cropped shirt and wrap-over maxi skirt in a dazzling emerald green. Also, the set comes in hot pink as a second color option.
Accompanying the set, Ti Taylor went with a gold chain necklace and chain-detail heels for accessories.
Would you rock this? Shop the set here.