You ask, we answer #mostrequested ! @milaneelise says, “Could you please do this one? 😍” @only.anyaaa adds, “where’s this from 😩” @champagnecurlz types, “Need to know where this whole outfit is from IMMEDIATELY 🤣🤣🤣” @jasmynechanteladds, “Hiiiii, could you give any details on this outfit?”
Lori Harvey stepped out for a night out in LA wearing a GCDS Fall/Winter 2021 green “Shell” dress and jacket, styled by Maeve Reilly. To go along with the look, Lori carried a green chain handle bag, Femme LA lace-up heels, and Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings.
While Lori Harvey’s green dress appears to be custom, you can still get the GCDS Shell Alcantara minidress in beige for $1020. The dress presents itself as a strapless mini dress with a slightly puffy shell design, giving the feels of a modern-day mermaid (or Tinkerbell in Lori’s case).
Photos: Conrad Khalil