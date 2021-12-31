If you live in Atlanta, definitely check out the New Black Wall Street located at 8109 Mall Parkway in Stonecrest, Georgia!

The mall is full of black owned vendors, selling fashion, art, food, and more! The original Black Wall Street was in the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and was the hub of many thriving black owned businesses. A race war in 1921 resulted in the death of many black professionals, along with looting and raging fires that completely obliterated the area. The shopping hub in Stonecrest embodies the spirit of Greenwood, with signs that say ‘Ownership,’ and ‘Buy Black.’

I purchased green juices and hot sauce, and had my eye on a few fashionable items! They’ll be around until SUNDAY, however they may stay open longer, pending the support they receive. So make it one of your New Years Resolutions to support black owned business at the New Black Wall Street!

Art by Nigerian Painters

T-Shirts and Hoodies

Black Wall Street Jacket

See more and follow the movement at @NBWSMarket.

What do you think?