Amina Muaddi

A go-to for the Bad Gal herself, Rihanna, Amina Muaddi is no stranger to our nominee list for Shoe Designer of the Year. With a signature pyramid-shaped heel, Muaddi creates chic designs featuring crystals, PVC, feathers and animal print. From sexy sharp boots, comfy slingbacks and trendy mules, these heels are a must have for shoe-lovers!

Over the years’ Muaddi has collaborated with Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and Wolford.

Givenchy

2022 will forever be known as the year of the Shark Lock boot. First created by Ricardo Tisci back in 2012, the Shark Lock boot has a pant-over-boot design complete with a gold or silver padlock with the brand’s GG logo.

Since its’ conception, these boots have become an icon of the Givenchy family and in 2022 it has been redesigned using new mediums such as summertime perfect raffia, raunchy leopard print and trending metallics. A two-toned black and white version was even featured in the Disney’s 101 Dalmatians x Givenchy collection that released in July of this year.

Jessica Rich

Jessica Rich first launched her brand online in 2017 with the iconic Fantasy stiletto, a clear PVC pump to wear with any (and all) outfits – a Bombshell’s dream!

With celebrity clientele including Ciara, Normai, JLo and Saweetie to name a few, the brand quickly expanded and introduced satin platforms, mesh sandals and chained T-strap designs. Now, 5 years later, Rich has not only opened her own bricks and mortar store in LA (in 2019) but you can also find her designs in Nordstorm, Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s.

Tom Ford

You can’t talk shoes without mentioning Tom Ford. The epitome of sexy heels, Tom Ford’s Naked sandals have become an essential piece in a Bombshell’s wardrobe. Available in a variety of colors, prints and materials (such as metallics, denim and velvet), the barely-there sandals come complete with a metal heel and matching signature padlock. The simple yet elegant design is the key, adding the right amount of glam to almost any outfit.

Of course, Tom Ford must-haves go way further than just hot sandals. With Boss Lady pumps, chic slingbacks, disco-ready platforms and everyday sneakers, it’s clear why we had to include TF in our nominee’s for Shoe Designer of the Year!

Loewe

Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe have been reaching new heights recently with their immensely popular novelty heels including designs with balloons, nail varnish, roses and yes, even eggs!

Part of the LVMH family, Loewe is a best known for their luxurious leather bags. In fact, it is the oldest luxury fashion house in the group after being founded in 1846. These days Loewe breaths a breath of freshness to the fashion scene with cool chic pieces (with an eye-watering price tag to match).

Hanifa

Hanifa is already a much-loved fashion brand with fans worldwide. At the end of 2021, founder Anifa added the highly anticipated footwear line debuting the designs at the brand’s first in-person fashion show debuting with the Zoe boot and Zoe mules.

Just one amazing year later and Hanifa’s footwear line features 5 trendy styles including boots, mules and sandals with a mix of metallics, embellishments, luxurious leathers and furs.

Ugg

A staple of the noughties, the Ugg boot has been revived! With trendy metallics, colourful furry sandals and a short ankle length version of their classic boot, Ugg’s have never been more chic!

We are particularly loving their multi zip boot design that allows you to chose the style of boot to match your style from knee to ankle length.

I am Jennifer Le

Can Miss Jennifer Le make it a winning hattrick? Winner of the Faby’s Shoe Designer of Year in 2020 and 2021, Jennifer Le is a firm favourite.

In 2022, we have seen more extravagant designs with embellishments, fur and metallics. With an endless list of celebrity fans including Mary J Blige, Remy Ma, Kelly Rowland, Ashanti, Xscape, Karrueche, Latto, Draya to name a few (and that’s those spotted rocking designs THIS year) this Canadian brand that started in 2014 has grown from strength to strength. 2022 was an history making year for the brand with the grand opening their first flagship store in Ontario.

Ice Queen Designs

A first-time Faby’s nominee from Europe is Polish brand Ice Queen Designs. Known for their furry winter-ready creations, the brand certainly lives up to its’ Ice Queen name. Think heeled boots lined with fur, snow boots with sheepskin, stylish flat boots with lace-up, zip or chunky gold chain details.

But it’s not all winter only styles, Ice Queen designs also have furry slides, fun floral summer sandals and party ready heels.

