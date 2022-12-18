Every star has got their A1 glam team who put together those instantly recognizable looks that make our favorite celebrities who they are, and a huge part of it takes a bomb MUA to bring those looks to life!

We’re about to introduce you to this year’s nominees for Makeup Artist of the Year. Some you may know already, and others you may not. But if anything is certain, it’s that you will recognize the faces they’ve painted and will come out of this with a whole new batch of beauty connoisseurs to take notes from!

Click Here to vote

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Best known for her work with Ciara, Yolonda Frederick has been in the Hollywood beauty game more than 20 years! She is a skincare expert and even invented the ‘Glam Or Ring’, a makeup palette clutch case for iPhones.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

She really has done it all, from red carpet to television and film, and apart from Ciara, she has beat the faces of our gals Jennifer Hudson, Solange, Blake Lively and so many more!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Yung Miami’s personal makeup artist Michele Latrice is making a name for herself both in and outside of Florida. As Miami’s sole trusted MUA, the two travel around the globe together on a frequent basis for City Girl tours, events and music videos!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Speaking of music videos, Michele has also done makeup for several Trina songs! She carries her own line of MLatrice lipgloss, lashes, beauty blenders and more.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Rokael Lizama

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Only so many makeup artists around the world can say they’ve had the pleasure of welcoming Beyoncé to be seated in their chair. Rokael Lizama is one of those talented few! The glam genius has been a huge part of Beyoncé’s most recent activities for Renaissance and we are living for it.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

From Kourtney Kardashian to Sabrina Elba, LaLa Anthony, Lady Gaga, Nicole Scherzinger, Kim Kardashian, the list goes on and on! What’s more, Rokael is no one trick pony. He, too, has created a line of lashes ranging from full eyelashes to individuals.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Ariel Tejada begun his journey to becoming a world-renowned makeup artist straight out of high school by direct messaging celebrities and working his way up. With time and dedication, he started working with some real bombshells such as Rosalia, Nikita Dragun and the Kardashian-Jenners, namely Kylie.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Ariel is active all around the globe. If we could describe his makeup style, it would be less is more with a dash of oomf – which is just what the girlies want!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Laurel Charleston is a full fledged artist! Her style of makeup artistry is not your ordinary, and it isn’t for the faint of heart. That’s how she attracted the attention of Doja Cat during Paris Fashion Week. Together they created numerous viral looks this past season.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

For Laurel, art comes first and therefore makeup knows no bounds. She takes it from head to toe and is not afraid to paint your entire scalp, neck, chest or hands! Since Doja, Laurel has done Normani, Teyana Taylor and her daughter Junie Shumpert.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Priscilla Ono

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Fenty Beauty wouldn’t be Fenty Beauty without Priscilla Ono. Savage x Fenty wouldn’t be Savage x Fenty without Priscilla either! Rihanna swears by her team, and she’s made us believers because we can’t get enough of Priscilla’s work and everything she does with Riri!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

As not only her beauty consultant in business matters and head makeup artist behind her productions, Priscilla Ono is also Rihanna’s personal makeup artist and is the one responsible for that face we love oh so dearly! She’s also dolled up the likes of Latto, Meghan Thee Stallion, Normani, the Hadid sisters and a whole lot more.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Everybody wants the Porsche touch! Her precision is unmatched and her glow is unreplicated, that’s what makes this bi-costal, international makeup master the sought-after beauty specialist that she is!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Some of her longtime clients include Joan Smalls, Mary J. Blige, Iman, Jourdan Dunn, Nia Long, Big Sean, LaLa Anthony, Beyoncé and a whole plethora of others.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo: IG/Reproduction

When it comes to reality TV stars, Latisha Chancey-Jordan is a fan favorite! Marlo Hampton from the Real Housewives of Atlanta is only one of her celebrity clients off the television screen. She’s also graced the faces of Cyn Santana from Love & Hip Hop: New York as well as TV personality and executive producer Shaunie Henderson!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Mario is more than a celebrity makeup artist! Like many of our nominees, he is a successful entrepreneur with a full range of cosmetics. Makeup by Mario offers foundation, contour palettes, lip kits, liners, lipsticks, glosses, eye shadow, pencils, brow gels, you name it!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

With that kind of knowledge, we can truly say that he knows makeup inside-out, which is most certainly one reason why Kim Kardashian regards him as her go-to MUA whenever possible!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Exclusively Cardi B‘s key makeup artist, Erika Lapearl is one busy lady. As the third part to Cardi’s unwavering glam trio, she is always there for every appearance, performance, production, travel and all touch ups and quick fixes! This is the lady behind our favorite Cardi looks, such as the iconic Met Gala moments and our fave visuals for her hit songs.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo: IG/Reproduction

What do Teyana Taylor, Winnie Harlow, Nene Leakes and Saucy Santana each have in common? They’re all regulars to Yeika Glow’s makeup services! Based between New York and Miami, Yeika not only provides makeup application to her clients, she also offers 1-on-1 makeup classes at different levels and for different looks and occasions!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Two-time Emmy nominated makeup artist Merrell Hollis does it all! Glam, grooming and even photography and direction! He’s a well rounded fashion professional that keeps the stars coming back for his wholistic view of makeup and image making. Represented by crowdMGMT, Merrell is no stranger to the faces of Mary J. Blige, Cassie, and Wendy Williams to name just a handful of his accomplished clients.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Vote for Makeup Artist of the Year below:

Click Here to vote