Every week we highlight a stylish member of the Fashion Bomb Men community. Like our Fashion Bombshell of the Week feature, we send a special shout out to the fashion-forward guys who make Fashion Bomb Daily great.

This year, we received tons of submissions from Bombers all over the world. From impressively sleek tailoring to impactful minimalism, the guys have kept us locked in each week.

However, at the end of the year there can only be one style king supreme. Check out of the nominees for 2022’s Fashion Bomber of the Year:

Rolland’s appreciation for designer shades and short shorts is a case in sleek Cali style. He serves every ounce of sex with a heavy helping of elegance.



Bruce Brown’s fearless approach to fashion is what makes him one-to-watch. With a wardrobe full of statement accessories and the skill to texture block, his style is a treat for the eyes.

No color is too brigh, nor pattern too bold, for model and content creator David-King Fadd. His dynamic style is as attention-grabbing as it is saturated.

Jamauhl mixes minimalism with maximalism. Instead of dressing himself in every color or pattern, Jamauhl styles around his statement pieces to create an impactful look.

Inspired by his mother and the fashion he saw at church growing up, Kendall Dorsey’s style is an ode to Black girl glamour.

Pascal Douglas refuses to limit his style and it’s that confidence and passion that feeds it. Versatile like most style icons, Douglas’ looks offer an outstanding range from fine suiting to patchwork dresses.

Mauricio’s refers to his looks as an extension of his mood. Though, no matter how this style king feels, his emotion-driven fashion sense is told through a cultural lens.

Radley Glaude is a man of many hats. Not only because of his several talents but because the essential accessory plays a major role in his style. Whether in a wide-brim fedora or a sporty baseball cap, you’ll find that he’s rarely fully dressed without a hat.

Stovall describes his style as versatile, with feeling at the heart of every look. He finds his best looks are built out of emotion.