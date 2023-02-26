The trailblazers of the moment came together last night in honor of the annual 54th NAACP Image Awards and what a celebratory night filled with elaborate and eye candy looks.



Queen Latifah who hosted the event looked flawless and stunning in a maroon Tony Ward Couture gown that was voluminous with tulle. She also rocked a classic black and white Bibhu Mohapatra gown and accessorized with black gloves and diamonds that made us want to call her “your majesty.”

Tony Ward Couture Bibhu Mohapatra Photo Cred: Getty Images



In addition to Queen Latifah, actress Yara Shahidi also arrived at the NAACP awards in a similar burgundy hue. The 23-year-old star, styled by Jason Bolden served us black barbie realness in a Giambattista Valli SS17 Couture gown with nude Louboutin pumps that reminded us of why we absolutely love the Grown-ish star. With such effortless beauty, she can practically pull anything off.

Giambattista Valli SS17

Photo Cred: Getty Images



Speaking of beauty, the glamourous Zendaya evoked nostalgia with her SS02 Atelier Versace and SS93 Dior archive looks that rang true to the notion that it’s all about archival fashion right now. So many celebs are showcasing garments from designers past body of work, which feel quintessentially appropriate considering that the 90’s are back.

SS02 Atelier Versace SS93 Dior Photo Cred: Getty Images

Along with Zendaya to turn heads, “Run the World,” star Bresha Webb shut it down and was one of the best dressed celebs of the evening. Styled by Reginald Reisman in a fierce fuchsia and black Harbison Studio gown, Bresha looked incredible and sensational as she stuck a pose. Her high-low dress had an elongated dramatic train and delivered that much more WOW-factor.

Photo Cred: Gerson Lopes

The cast of Abbott Elementary also was extremely impressive with their formal wear and all took different approaches. With such a successful award-winning year for the ‘Entertainer of the Year’ winner Quinta Brunson, it only felt right that she shined and dazzled in strapless silver and gold ombre embellished gown by Dundas that had a high slit and perfectly showed off her me silver metallic open toe heels.

Dundas World

Photo Cred @Tyrenredd

Stylist Bryon Javar has literally made the 4ft 11in star look like a supermodel on the carpet with his choice of perfectly proportion and tailored ensembles. While winning an award, Brunson stated, “we are so grateful and blessed to have a wonderful award season but there is nothing like winning an NAACP award,” said Brunson. Photo Cred: @TyrenRedd

In addition to Quinta Brunson, stars Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James also represented for Abbott Elementary at the NAACP awards. Ralph was intentional about her gown, choosing the wear a Ghanaian designer which felt appropriate. She slayed in a yellow multicolor Kente Pistis Ghana dress that felt reminiscent of the mother land, Africa. While comedian Janelle James chose to wear a black velvet Christian Siriano PF23 dress that very rich in texture and had silver sparkles and flowers embroidered throughout her gown

Pistis Ghana Christian Siriano Photo Cred: Getty Images

Other celebs like singer Janelle Monae and actress Tracee Ellis Ross wore maxi cutout gowns that delivered minimal yet modern elegance. Janelle looked so strikingly beautiful in a fiery red silk Cong Tri gown that looked exquisite and timeless on the Atlantic Records star. While, Tracee opted for simplicity with a Black Brandon Maxwell dress that had a diamond shape cutout at the bust and was styled with statement bangles.

Cong Tri Brandon Maxwell Photo Cred: Getty Images



As you can see, last night’s NAACP awards was a victorious night fill with change-makers in the room and the trendsetters on the carpet . With award ceremonies in full swing, celebs are reminding us that some styles are simply legendary.