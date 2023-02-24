We’ve officially made it pass hump day, and it’s been quite a fashionable week thus far starting with Rihanna who celebrated her 35th birthday Monday night, with her new baby bump in tow.



The Barbados princess hasn’t wasted any time in styling her pregnancy bump and we all know she’s unafraid to take risks, so expect-the-unexpected. While celebrating another year around the sun with her partner A$AP Rocky in Santa Monica, Rihanna stepped out in a white Bottega Veneta mini bodycon dress that was layered with an off the shoulder black textured Bottega Veneta runway coat. RiRi who is known for rocking a good open toe heel, kept it chic with her Parisian Amina Muaddi strappy sandals. She kept her accessories to a minimum, and most notable was a white fur mini bag. She also served us sex appeal by revealing a white lace bra at the V-neck of her mini dress.

Rihanna in Bottega Veneta Bottega Veneta Runway Show Credit: Backgrid/Vogue

However, Rihanna wasn’t the only one serving us sex-appeal this week, Cassie was another celebrity to put the “R” in risqué and she did it unapologetically. The “Me & You” singer stunned as the leading lady in Chris Brown’s new ‘Psychic’ music video featuring Jack Harlow. Styled by the Legendary Lade, Cassie wore a ‘Lace by Tanaya’ custom crystal slip dress that revealed it all, down to her thong panty and let’s just say, based on her amazing body- it’s no surprise that her hubby is a trainer. Her gladiator strappy heels were the perfect combination and based on how incredible she looked; I’m sure Diddy is somewhere wishing upon a star.

Artist Cassie

Photo Cred: @FashionBombDaily



Speaking of a star, talk show host Wendy Williams has been spotted back on the prowl. After going on a long hiatus, it’s seeming like Wendy is prioritizing herself first, which is key. From attending a New York Fashion week show for Daniel’s Leather last week, to being captured last night dripped in designer logos on her way to dinner, Wendy is back looking like the DIVA she is. During a night on the town, Wendy was seen wearing a Louis Vuitton fur moto jacket with denim logo Louis Vuitton shorts. She accessorized with Fendi stockings, a Gucci crocodile bowler bag and opted for comfort in her Bear Paw booties. From Rihanna in Bottega Venetta, to Wendy in Louis Vuitton, we are so here for these luxury designer looks.

