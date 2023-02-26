Tonight, Hollywood honors the year’s best in film and television at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Commonly known as the SAG Awards, the celebratory ceremony’s held at the Fairmount Century Plaza in Century City, California. Top categories include Best Female Actor in a Leading Role, where the competition is fierce between three red carpet style stars: Viola Davis, Cate Blanchett, and Michelle Yeoh, while the supporting actress category could see another win for Angela Davis.
However, before the speeches, there is the style. The SAG Awards red carpet kicks off the event where performers from all categories work the step and see in their best looks. Follow along here to see what your favorite performers wear.