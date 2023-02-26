Tonight, Hollywood honors the year’s best in film and television at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Commonly known as the SAG Awards, the celebratory ceremony’s held at the Fairmount Century Plaza in Century City, California. Top categories include Best Female Actor in a Leading Role, where the competition is fierce between three red carpet style stars: Viola Davis, Cate Blanchett, and Michelle Yeoh, while the supporting actress category could see another win for Angela Davis.

However, before the speeches, there is the style. The SAG Awards red carpet kicks off the event where performers from all categories work the step and see in their best looks. Follow along here to see what your favorite performers wear.

Zendaya in Valentino

Cate Blanchett in Armani Privé

Aubrey Plaza in Michael Kors

Amy Poehler in Roland Mouret

Jeremy Allen White in Louis Vuitton

Chris Perfetti

Paul Mescal

Janet Yang

Diego Calva 

Jessica Williams in Rosie Assoulin

Austin Butler in Gucci

Julia Garner in Custom Gucci

Ana de Armas in Custom Louis Vuitton

Jennifer Coolidge in Saint Laurent

Andrew Garfield in Valentino

Ariana DeBose

Stephanie Hsu in Carolina Herrera

Brendan Fraser

Angela Bassett in Giambattista Valli

Shelia Atim in Christopher John Rogers

Barry Keoghan in Louis Vuitton

Amanda Seyfried in Custom Prada

Rooney Mara in Alexander McQueen

Jessie Buckely in Christian Dior Couture

Sabrina Impacciatore

Fran Drescher

Claire Foy in Custom Prada

Zach Cherry

Jenna Ortega in Versace

Niecy Nash in Custom Vera Wang

Elizabeth Debicki in Christian Dior Couture

Sheryl Lee Ralph in Tadashi Shoji

Cara Delevigne in Carolina Herrera

Dai Time

Hayley Lu Richardson in Carolina Herrera

Zuri Hall in Monsoori

Lisa Ann Walter

Kal Smith

Jamie Lee Curtis

Meghann Fahy in Ralph Lauren

Rhea Seehorn in Naeem Khan

Janelle James in Custom Rodarte

Ayo Edebiri in Emilia Wickstead

Jessica Frances Duke in Marc Bouwer

Jessica Chastain in Zuhair Murad

Emily Blunt in Oscar de la Renta

Hung Chao in Fendi Couture

Quinta Brunson in Jean-Louis Sabaji

Viola Davis in Valentino

Michelle Yeoh in Schiaparelli Couture

Li Jun Li in Fendi Couture

