Taina Williams was spotted on the ‘gram rocking a cozy look. Her ensemble included a plaid green and white shacked from Fashion Nova.
Taina Williams wore Fashion Nova’s $69.99 Autumn Nights Plaid Shacket in hunter green. She paired the trendy shacket with a white sweatsuit and Nike green and white sneakers. For accessories, she went with a Balenciaga green croc-embossed crossbody bag and Louis Vuitton hoop earrings.
Unfortunately, the Autumn Nights Plaid Shacket is sold out, but you can sign-up here to be notified of its restock.
Would you rock this piece?