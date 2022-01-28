Rihanna was spotted giving us another casual slay. She has been bringing the heat to the streets of the big apple for the past week and has not disappointed. She was seen leaving dinner in New York City late last night.

Images: Backgrid

Rihanna was spied wearing a vivid, mid length, Bottega Veneta sherling coat. She paired the bright orange coat with a Celine cotton fleece loose sweatshirt and $940 cargo pants. To add to the casual look, she effortlessly added a pair of GuccixBalenciaga hacker project monogram, crystal embellished pumps.

Are you feeling this look?

You can purchase the Celine cargo pants here.

