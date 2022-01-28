On a romantic trip to Lake Como, Italy, Megan Fox highlighted her more casual side with her fiancée Machine Gun Kelly.

While going around town and riding on a boat, Fox donned a knit set designed by Edikted. The pair was a beige collared crop top with matching trousers. It also featured a unique ribbed knit texture. Fox’s look was then paired with a leopard print and furry green coat, all with a matching baseball hat. Megan’s outfit was accentuated by several rings, one of which is her now-viral engagement ring.

The Jennifer’s Body star opted for a pair of white sneakers for her footwear. Although the sneakers were covered mainly by her pants, the casual pair featured monochrome white leather uppers with a lace-up silhouette. It’s also very likely that her shoes have flat soles, like the recent designs from Koio, Veja, and Stuart Weitzman. Fox’s casual look is a sharp U-turn from her more recent outfits in Italy, where she’s donned a range of lacy, sheer, and crystal-embellished outfits by Dolce & Gabbana with slick heels to match.

All-white sneakers are a versatile closet must-have, with styles like the Nike Air Force 1 growing in popularity among the Gen Z set in the last several years. Most pairs typically feature all-white uppers and soles in leather or mesh textures. Besides Fox, other celebrities like Hailey Baldwin, Emily Ratajkowski, and Vanessa Hudgens have been spotted wearing all-white Nike, Reebok, and Naked Wolfe sneakers in recent weeks. So, if you want to grab yourself a pair of the exact sneakers worn by celebrities, you can find a Vans sale here.

Fox’s pairs went from edgy to glamorous and ended with pure comfort in shoes. The Transformers actress has also been often spotted on the red-carpet wearing towering stiletto and platform sandals from brands like Amina Muaddi, Femme LA, and Jimmy Choo. In recent months she’s also formed a penchant for a pointed-toe pump that comes with crystal and PVC details from designers like Alexander Wang, Andrea Wazen, and Mach & Mach. Aside from stylish heels, Fox’s off-duty ensemble featured a diverse range of ultra-comfy styles, including Vans sneakers, Ugg slides, and Dr. Martens boots.

