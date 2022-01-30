Rihanna never disappoints for any occasion. She was seen accompanied by ASAP Rocky while out in the town for a date night. The couple came with the heat for their romantic night together.
Rihanna was spied wearing a $995 Martine Rose blue and black oversized track zip-up, with a Saint Laurent bouclé tweed, faux fur-trim mini skirt. She paired the chic look with a $6,222 Prada fur scarf. Additionally, she wore Manolo Blahnik lace up sandals.
ASAP Rocky, rocked a Alyx studio Fall 2022 faux fur coat.
You can purchase the track zip-up here.
Are we loving this date night look?
Images: Images: Backgrid