Taina Williams was on the scene at hairstylist Jacob Aaron’s 25th birthday bash, which centered around a Studio 54 theme. Tapping into her inner 70s glam, Williams wore a sexy sequin maxi dress from Fashion Nova for the event.

Taina Williams wore Fashion Nova’s $69.99 Chantel Sequin Maxi Dress in brown. She accessorized the shimmery dress with other sparkly pieces such as crystal drop earrings, rings, and nude PVC sandals. For hair, she went with a bumped wavy style.

The Chantel Sequin Maxi Dress features sequins along with sexy details including a chest cutout, two high side slits, and a high neckline. Not to mention, the back of the dress is completely open, adding to its alluring nature. Due to its extremely high and revealing slits, the dress is accompanied by a nude bodysuit.

While Taina rocks the dress in brown, it comes in burgundy as well.

Thoughts?