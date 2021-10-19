Congratulations are in order for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker who got engaged over the weekend!

The famous drummer proposed to the Poosh founder at a seaside hotel in Montecito, surrounded by a bunch of candles and roses in what appeared to be a shape of a heart matched with stunning views of the crystal blue waters. For the moment, Kardashian wore a sheer black dress and trousers while Barker opted for a black and white striped t-shirt and black pants.

With the inception of the relationship dating back to earlier this year, the couple seems to be everyone’s favorite couple goals as they always cause a frenzy on the internet with their coordinating style moments. Let’s get into a few moments below:

Congratulations to the happy couple on their engagement!

Photos: Backgrid / Richard Masao / Stan Potts