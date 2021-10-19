Beyoncé and her bangs have made a return! She was spotted rocking her iconic bangs again while attending the wedding of Tiffany & Co. executive Alexandre Arnault and Géraldine Guyot in Venice, Italy with husband Jay-Z. While her hairstyle was definitely an eye-catcher, we couldn’t keep our eyes off Bey’s ensemble for the exclusive romantic event.

Beyoncé wore a $4,245 Dolce and Gabbana double-breasted coat dress paired with a mint blue flowy dress. Along with lace-up heels that matched her silky dress, she also wore a $2,495 Marzook crystal ball resin and brass orb bag in silver. She rounded off her look with two layering silver pendant necklaces. Her look was styled by KJ Moody.

Jay-Z kept it spiffy as he always does, donning a Paul Stuart by Phineas Cole suit, styled by June Ambrose. He finished the tailored ensemble with a pair of black buckle leather shoes and sunglasses.

What say you?

Photos: Backgrid