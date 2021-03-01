Stylists Law Roach and Jason Bolden React to WWD Article on Lack of Black Designers at the Golden Globes

The Fashion World is still buzzing from last night’s epic Golden Globes carpet! But while most of us are determining who should be on the best dressed list, Women’s Wear Daily writer Booth Moore took the opportunity to question the lack of Black Designers on the red carpet. She wrote, “For all the discussion about the lack of diversity and inclusion in the HFPA membership, and the Golden Globes snub of every single Black-led ensemble film in the motion picture category, there were precious few designers of color represented on the virtual red carpet. And that’s something the talent could control.”

While her question seemed well intended and somewhat benign, stylists Law Roach (who dressed Tiffany Haddish in Alberta Ferretti , Anya Taylor Joy in Christian Dior, and more) and Jason Bolden (who dressed Cynthia Erivo in Valentino) took serious issue with the article, and went live today on Instagram to dish about the not so nice underbelly of the Hollywood fashion industry. They relayed how opportunities like dressing talent for the Globes are reserved for a select few, and that their focus, once in the room, is on creating a undeniably magical fashion moment. They also expressed feeling undue pressure to make a change by themselves, and questioned why stylists and actresses of other races don’t use their tremendous power and privilege to enact change. Watch below:

It seems that many black creatives, when in positions of being the only one or one of few, must deal with unspeakable pressure, ranging from the responsibility of representing an entire race while also doing their job at the highest level possible. And of course, the ultimate decision is not on them. It can’t be easy, and we certainly can’t judge.

But hopefully this discussion will lead to even more advocacy for Black Designers on red carpets in the future.

What do you think?

Main Image: Hollywood Reporter

*We asked this same question in 2018 regarding the Black Panther Premiere and who knows? Maybe Booth was inspired by us. Difference is, while we advocate for people of color every single day, it seems WWD’s coverage is slightly more one sided (though I’m sure that will change). We don’t have the power to make it change, but WWD certainly has more eyeballs. Food for thought.

**Shop Black Designers at FashionBombDailyShop.com.