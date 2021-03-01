9 Top Celebrity Fashion Trends to Look Out for in Spring/Summer 2021

Almost all of us had so many outfits planned for spring and summer last year that we could not wear. It would have seemed silly to sport a bunch of trendy fashion wear in the middle of a pandemic, especially since there was nobody in the streets to look at us. Most of us got used to our leggings and cheap sweatshirts.

Since the vaccinations have already started for COVID-19, we can think of getting dressed more often and keep up with the latest trends. Many styles could not have their moments to shine last year, so we can expect them to go strong in 2021. It also seems that the fashion industry is avoiding anything too fancy or over the top.

Most of us have gotten used to wearing comfortable clothes at home. It seems the fashion trends of 2021 are greatly influenced by that. So whether you are planning to start a clothing line or replenish your wardrobe, these are ten big fashion trends that you must consider.

Bralettes

Most of us are used to wearing bralettes as a comfortable alternative to a bra under baggy shirts and loose clothes. Sometimes we also use them to create a pop of color or print under plain clothing. We can see the bralettes trend making a comeback. A lot of celebrities are wearing bralettes under their shirts, cardigans, and blazers.

I think most of us have gotten used to wearing bralettes during the pandemic in our homes and loving the opportunity to wear them outdoors as well. The best thing about bralettes is that you do not have to bother about matching them with your top layer.

Black and Whites

A white button-down shirt and black pants have been a classic pair forever. So it is not surprising that it is the option we choose when we do not want to put a lot of thought into what we should wear.

It seems that the combination is still as popular as it always was. We even spotted several celebrities experimenting with black and white outfits with scarves, belts, jewelry, and other statement fashion accessories.

Bright Colors

As 2021 brings new hope into our lives, we can see a lot of bright colors popping up in celebrity and fashion clothing. Earlier trends were mostly limited to using bright colors to provide an extra pop using a bold bag, shoe, or hat.

But in 2021, we are starting to notice celebrities going all out with some even sporting borderline ridiculous combinations. However, most of them seem to be taking advantage of the color blocking trend and sticking to shades that pair perfectly.

Matching Sets

It seems we have gotten too used to wearing matching sets of pajamas and loungewear. Celebrities and fashion influencers are seen wearing matching sets in social settings and Instagram posts.

Some of them have ramped up the look of matching sets with chunky boots, blazers, statement necklaces, or a turtleneck. We have also noticed a lot of monochromatic vibes from tops and bottoms of the same color family used together.

Oversized Sleeves and Shoulders

It is another fashion statement that seems to be influenced by the indoor comfort we have so gotten used to last year. It seems that celebrities are combining comfort with the fashion of the 80s to sport puffed-up sleeves and shoulders.

Oversized Pants

It seems that voluminous sleeves and shoulders are not the only oversized clothes that have returned. The lockdowns have made us used to feeling free and flexible legs, and we really don’t want to get back into tight and constricting pants.

Celebrities are balancing oversized pants with slim-fitting or cropped tops so that the baggy pants do not come across as lazy. Many plus-size pants are making a comeback, such as wide-leg jeans, slacks, and yoga pants.

Maxi Dresses

Maxi dresses have always been one of the most versatile dresses we have ever owned. We have used them on summer nights with a pair of sandals. We have even gone to weddings wearing a maxi dress with jewels and heels.

Maxi dresses are making a big comeback due to the comfort factor. A lot of celebrities have been spotted testing advanced layering techniques by wearing them over pants and sneakers.

Chunky Flat Shoes

We have seen a lot of sneakers and boots over the last few years as popular flat styles. But it seems that loafers, ballet style flats, and baby doll shoes have come out of retirement and started becoming the latest footwear trends. We are also seeing a lot of longer-length socks to make them look fresh.

Belts

Belts have been a part of our fashion accessories since time immemorial. Most of us do not wear belts to serve their original purpose but as a fashion statement.

It seems that the trend of sporting belts with statement buckles is coming around as more and more celebrities, fashion icons, and influencers are starting to wear mid-section belts. We have spotted several celebrities and fashion icons using belts with dresses, blazers, and sweaters.

The pandemic has affected almost every walk of life, including fashion. The latest fashion trends seem to be emphasizing the fact that we’ve gotten used to wearing our comfortable clothes outdoors. If you have noticed any such trends lately, please let us know in the comments below.