Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the Month for January of 2021: Will it be Saidah from Louisiana Lucia from London or Courtney from Washington

Each week we choose Fashion Bomb Daily readers to highlight their personal style and flair and now we want to hear from you! Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the Month for January of 2020. Here are the contenders (in no particular order)

Saidah from Louisiana writes, “My style is bold, non-traditional, and expressive. Early exposure to Mardi Gras Indian costumes has greatly influenced my sense of style. I select fabrics, colors, and pattern combinations as if I were designing an Indian suit. I use the same attention to detail when fashioning my outfits. Every outfit tells a story and expresses a feeling at that moment.“

Next we have Lucia hailing from London! Her looks are dressy casual, featuring neutral colors and flirty silhouettes. She writes, “I would describe my style as fitting and versatile I love adding my own twist on trends by mixing high Street and vintage.”

Our 3rd contender is Courtney from Washington. Her style is fresh, colorful and comfy. She stated, “My style is feminine but bada**. I like to take basics and style them with really cool statement pieces, and I’m obsessed with monochromatic looks.”

Each Bombshell has their own unique style but you can only choose 1, vote for your favorite below.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will remain published or unpublished at our discretion.