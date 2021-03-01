Top 10 Best Dressed at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards: Regina King in Custom Sequin Louis Vuitton, Tiffany Haddish in Custom Metallic Alberta Ferretti, Angela Bassett in Purple Dolce and Gabbana + More

Award season is officially here! Not to mention, it is actually happening despite the circumstances. The Golden Globe Awards held its 78th show yesterday evening, but this time it was hosted virtually by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. Awards were presented via video chat to nominees and winners from the comfort of their homes or secluded locations. We witnessed history go down last night as Andra Day and the late Chadwick Boseman won Best Actress and Best Actor in a Motion Picture, respectively. This marks the first time ever where the Best actor and Best Actresses were both awarded to Black people in the same night. Additionally, Andra Day is the now the second woman ever to win Best Actress in a Motion Picture after Whoopi Goldberg in The Color Purple.

Feeding into our fashion cravings for the evening, the stars were still dressed to impress. Glamour is still alive in the midst of a global pandemic and the celebrities definitely showed us that last night. Let’s get into the top best dressed celebrities of the evening:

Chadwick Boseman’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepted her Golden Globe award wearing Atelier Versace Fall 2017 Couture gown.

Viola Davis wore a Lavie By CK gown paired with Pomellato jewelry, styled by Elizabeth Stewart.

Regina King wore custom Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquiere, styled by Wayman and Micah.

The Queen’s Gambit‘s Anya Taylor-Joy wore custom Dior Haute Couture by Maria Grazia Chiuri accessorized with Tiffany jewels, styled by Law Roach.

Tiffany Haddish beamed in a custom Alberta Ferretti metallic gown, styled by Law Roach.

Angela Bassett wore a purple Dolce and Gabbana gown and Graziela Gems jewelry, styled by Jennifer Austin.

Cynthia Erivo was spotted in a neon green Valentino Fall 2021 Couture look. styled by Jason Bolden.

Singer H.E.R. wore a Valentino Spring/Summer 2021 look, styled by Wouri Vice.

Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee‘s children Jackson Lee and Satchel Lee wore custom Gucci looks to the Golden Globe awards, posing as ambassadors for the ceremony.

This Is Us‘s Susan Kelechie Watson wore George Hobeika, styled by Micaela Erlanger.

Photos: Getty / @jveloz / @shamarbenoitphotography / @samidrasin