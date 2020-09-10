Style Inspiration: Cozy Work-From-Home Look by @StyledbyJovon Featuring Pretty Little Thing Joggers, Louis Vuitton Bumbag, and Yeezy Slides

Since the beginning of the worldwide pandemic, many companies have allowed or moved employees to working from the comfort of their home for safety and health precautions. With this new season approaching, maybe you need to hit refresh on your work-from-home style! The question that may be pondering your mind is: How does one dress comfortably yet stylish while working from home?

Curated by stylist @StyledByJovon, we’ve got the ultimate work-from-home style inspiration! Let’s get into the look below:

Shop similar green ribbed crop tops below:

Pretty Little Thing Slogan Print Joggers in Sage green (sold out, but available in Black)

Swaroski stud earrings

Rolex Datejust 36 Watch with olive green dial, shop a similar one below:

Fendi FF Motif Socks

Yeezy Slides in Resin

Throw in accessories like the Louis Vuitton Bumbag and Dior SoLight sunglasses just in case you have to run an errand or two!

Louis Vuitton Giant Monogram Bumbag

Dior SoLight Sunglasses, shop a similar pair below:

Thoughts on this look?