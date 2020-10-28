Style Inspiration: How to Rock a Leather Look by @StyledByJovon_ Featuring Aleksandre Akhalkatsishvili Ruched Faux Leather Dress, Bottega Veneta Mini Camel Pouch, Le Specs Outta Love Tan Sunglasses, Gold Gucci Accessories, and Cartier Love Bracelets!
Leather is trending in the world of fashion. From boots to full looks, fashionistas and celebrities are rocking leather from head to toe! You may be wanting to get in on the trend and wondering: How can I execute a leather look?
Look no further as we have your ultimate style inspiration for pulling off a leather look! Curated by stylist @StyledByJovon_, we have a leather look that you can simply use as guide or mimic all together:
Aleksandre Akhalkatsishvili Ruched Faux Leather Dress
Bottega Veneta Mini Camel Pouch:
Le Specs “Outta Love” Tan Sunglasses, shop the brown pair below:
Gucci ‘GG’ Stud Earrings, Gucci Textured Marina Chain Belt, and Gucci “GG” logo necklace:
Cartier Love Bracelet:
Shop similar boots below:
Thoughts on this look?