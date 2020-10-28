Taina Williams Stepped Out in a Velour Fashion Nova Set!
Taina Williams was spotted out one night in an all-black velour Fashion Nova look that she dressed up with a Saint Laurent bag and heeled sandals!
Taina Williams was rocking Fashion Nova’s Drippin’ In Chill Velour Crop Jacket And Pant Set! While the black color option is currently unavailable, the set is offered in burgundy and grey. The soft velour set features a crop zip-up jacket with matching high-waist wide leg sweatpants. The Drippin’ In Chill Velour Crop Jacket And Pant Set caters to our curvy Bombshells with sizes ranging up to 3X.
Grab the Drippin’ In Chill Velour Crop Jacket And Pant Set for a steal of $44.99 today! Shop it here.