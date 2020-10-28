Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Tranay from New York

Happy humpday Bombshell’s and Bombers! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Tranay from New York. Scroll down to check out her style!

Tranay wites, “I would describe my style as a little bit of everything. My style influences are Rihanna, Solange and Kourtney Kardashian which is why I can’t clearly define my style. It is fun, it is edgy, it is boho or minimal all depending on my mood at the time.”

“My personality is usually on the more reserved side so I feel like my style allows me to express myself in ways I normally wouldn’t. I love color and prints. My go to style is anything cropped, high waist or with a thigh high slit. I love to showcase my sexy side but in a tasteful manner,” she continued.

