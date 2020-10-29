Brandy Dropped Gems in 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher in Pyer Moss SS20 RTW, Reserved Essential Yellow Puffer, and Jlani Bardot Hoops!

On Tuesday night, the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards went down with remote and virtual performances by the biggest names in hip hop like Rapsody, Lil Baby, City Girls, and more! Of course, the awards show wasn’t complete without its notable cyphers where those new and true to the hip hop game get to freestyle rap. The show closed with an unforgettable cypher by artists Teyana Taylor, Erykah Badu, H.E.R., and Brandy over Brandy’s “I Wanna Be Down” instrumental. While all the women of music brought their A-game and delivered what’s being called the “best cypher of the night”, Brandy dropped a couple gems encouraging Black women to wear their crowns proudly and love the skin their in.

Brandy delivered her freestyle in a vibrant ensemble which included a Reserved Essential yellow puffer jacket, Pyer Moss SS20 RTW dress, and $45 Jlani Jewels “Bardot” hoops. Her looks was styled by Ashley Sean Thomas with makeup executed by Gaby Torell.

Thoughts on her look?