Miss Tina Knowles-Lawson and Chloe x Halle Model New Ivy Park x adidas Apparel from Promotional Boxes!
We are hours away from Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x adidas second release and Bey has already began delivering the rolling promotional boxes of the collection to family and friends. Her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson and protégés Chloe and Halle received their boxes, giving us glimpses at the upcoming apparel!
Chloe and Halle were spotted in the collaboration’s knit logo dress, knit catsuit, circular knit crop top with high waisted shorts, tank bodysuit, organza jacket, neon belt bag, bucket hat.
Miss Tina Knowles-Lawson was spotted in the collaboration’s mesh jacket, corset crop top, and 3-stripes mesh tights.
The joint collection is set to drop on adidas.com today at 4pm and in-stores tomorrow! The collection includes apparel and accessories for both men and women with sizes extending to plus-size. You can currently sign-up for alerts and view products now on the site here.