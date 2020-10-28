Angela Simmons Dressed Up a Knit Loungewear Fashion Nova Set With Heels!
Angela Simmons and her bomb style has been on our radar for quite some time now! She mixes high-low fashion and isn’t afraid to take fashion risks. For instance, Angela recently dressed a knit Fashion Nova set with a pair of chic pumps.
Angela Simmons was rocking Fashion Nova’s Can You Knit It Sweater Set in camel! The set features a hooded sweater and drawstring high-waist joggers in a cable knit fabric. The seasonal color options of beige, black, burgundy, hunter, and heather grey make this set perfect for Fall.
For the price of $54.99, make this set your Fall go-to for relaxing or running errands! Shop the set here.