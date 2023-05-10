Ya’ll is Steve Harvey a modern day ‘Zaddy’ because from the looks of it, he’s taking the lead as one of the most fashionable men in his age bracket.

We captured the 66 year old Television Host in Paris wearing a $2,500 Berluti custom shearling coat that was layered over a Tom Ford denim biker jacket and paired with Fear of God jeans. He accessorized with Bottega Veneta pointy toe Snake skin boots and black shades.

We have to admit that his Parisian-born stylist Elly Karamoh, who also styles Lori Harvey, does such an exceptional job at ensuring that the Harvey’s stay fresh to death from head to toe

Photo Credit: IG/ Reproduction Photo Credit: IG/ Reproduction Photo Credit: Complimentary of Berluti

To match his fly, his wife of 16 years Marjorie Harvey wore a Valentino logo-printed shirt dress while standing next to the TV mogul during their visit to meet with Hermes executive Michael Coste in Paris. Coste, who is the head of external relations at the Hermes group looked customary in a black suit with a blue button up shirt and a red striped tie.

Photo Credit: @michaelcostefr

Of course Coste’s traditional look couldn’t compare to the fashion-forward Harvey’s and for the special occasion, Steve Harvey toted an exotic Hermes Kelly pouch which felt very appropriate for the gathering.

Photo Credit: Complimentary of Valentino

We we’re totally here for Marjorie’s Valentino dress and we love how the ‘Queen of Slay-Cations’ styled her look with black boot leggings known as ‘Bants.’ She looked effortlessly chic and her nude and brown monogram dress coordinated so well with Steve’s custom Berluti jacket.