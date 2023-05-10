Luxurious and extravagant with indefinite prestige, Chanel released their Cruise 2024 collection last night at the Paramount Studio in Los Angeles with A-list celebrities walking into a fantasy world filled with a skating rink runway, light installations and food trucks.

The runway show which was strictly reserved for the ‘who’s who’ of Hollywood was quite the scene with celebrities including Lori Harvey, Sofia Richie and HER all making an appearance with looks that certainly captured our attention. Not to mention, Los Angeles King of Hip-Hop, Snoop Dogg who performed his hit songs like ‘Drop it Like It’s Hot’ and “Nuthin but a ‘G’ Thang,”- we definitely were keeping a scoreboard of all the hottest looks of the evening.

Socialite Lori Harvey looked like a class-act for the Chanel show in a white and black Chanel ensemble that included a mini dress layered with a black tweed jacket and pearl waist beads. Her white kitten heel with a patent leather pointy-toe paired exceptionally well with her gold layered Chanel bangles.

Along with Lori Harvey, Kimora Lee Simmons who once was the face of Chanel and one of Karl Lagerfeld’s muses back in the day, looked iconic and so chic in her patterned tweed Chanel Blazer over a black high-neck mini dress. She sparkled throughout the night in her $1,595 Alexander Wang ‘Viola’ glittered knee boots and her black and gold Mademoiselle crossbody clutch.

Keeping things more on the traditional side, Kris Jenner also made an appearance at the show in a black and white tweed on tweed combo with a quilted Chanel satchel that matched her black leather gloves, and low patent leather platforms.

Opting for more color, newlywed Sofia Rich switched things up a bit and attended the show with her husband Elliot Grainge in a white tweed jacket that had soft pink fur down the center of her jacket. She paired her look with silk lace shorts and chose to accessorize with pink statement Chanel earrings. No one has worn more Chanel than Richie who was dripped in Chanel for her entire Wedding weekend earlier this month in France.

Similar to Richie, singer H.E.R also chose to wear color but took a different spin with mixing prints on prints. Although we loved her suit which included long flare pants, we weren’t a fan of her abstract sweater, nor her embellished bag which looked a bit too busy and chaotic on the Grammy award winning star.

Taking a completely different approach, Christina Milian showed up to the Chanel show in a ultra-saturated red Chanel puffer with form-fitting leather pants that had zipper detailing towards the hem of her pants. Her knotless braids gave an urban look and we adored her Chanel crossbody and two-tone chained open-toe heels.

Also keeping things spicy and fierce, Tracee Ellis Ross looked like she was going on a safari in her cheetah print Chanel loungewear that looked so posh with her layered maroon colored leather peplum vest. Her red and black Chanel boots were a fantastic finishing to her bold look and without a doubt she is following in her mother Diana Ross fashionable footsteps.

We loved seeing so many star-studded celebrities attend Chanel’s Cruise 2024 runway show and what we admired most was how each star individually served a Chanel look that reflected their own personal style.