When CEO’s unite, magical things happen and our very own CEO of FashionBombDaily, Claire Sulmers had the honor of attending the 2023 EXCELERATEher conference alongside Kim Blackwell at the Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne in Miami this week.

Blackwell, who is the founder of the women’s global leadership summit that’s held from May 9th-12th, created space for female entrepreneurs to network and build in their chosen fields. From the most brightest and talented boss ladies to an elite community of business owners looking to amplify their assets, the conference wasn’t nothing shy of a grand spectacle.

According to their Instagram page, “EXCELERATEher is a purpose-driven community changing the landscapes of business, wealth & wellness one boardroom, C-suite, community, and cap table at a time.”

With so many boss women in one room, of course Claire Sulmers made her debut. Our diligent, enterprising and business savvy CEO was spotted poolside with Blackwell in an all white Balmain monochromatic look that went perfectly with her platinum pixie cut with intricate finger-waves.

Photo Credit: Claire Sulmers

Claire’s white Balmain blazer jacket with gold button, which can be purchased by clicking here, was the chicest layering blazer to go with her white elongated cargo pants.

Photo Credit: Complimentary of Balmain

Contrary to Claire, Blackwell sparkled and dazzled in sequins throughout the evening opting for a starburst orange Tom Ford sequin ensemble with Maison Valentino sandals. They both looked Miami ready and like they know how to professionally mix business & play.

Photo Credit: Claire Sulmers

Blackwell’s look which consisted of a cropped top and sequin striped Bermuda shorts can be purchased by clicking here and if you are looking to adopt her flawless studded Maison Valentino sandals, you can order a pair in your size here.

Photo Credit: Complimentary of Tom Ford Photo Credit: Complimentary of Tom Ford Photo Credit: Complimentary of Valentino

We look forward to see more of the ultra-stylish CEO’s at the inaugural conference this week and pushing forth the movement of unification amongst the amplifiers of change.