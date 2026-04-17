Claire’s Life: Inside the Versace x Onitsuka Tiger SoHo Celebration in Caramel Leather and Chic Tai-Chi Sneakers

Avatar photo
Posted by Claire Sulmers
Posted on

Last night, I stepped out in SoHo for the Versace x Onitsuka Tiger celebration, a chic coming-together between the Italian luxury house and the Japanese heritage brand. The event spotlighted a re-imagining of the iconic Tai-Chi sneaker, and I have to say—it was one of those moments where fashion meets function in the best way.

Claire Sulmers Claires Life Inside The Versace X Onitsuka Tiger SoHo Celebration In Caramel Versace Leather And Le Silla Lace Ups

The sneakers were a standout. Think sleek, low-profile silhouettes crafted in supple leather and soft suede, elevated with metallic finishes like gold-dipped toes and silver-paneled uppers.

2 Claire Sulmers Claires Life Inside The Versace X Onitsuka Tiger SoHo Celebration In Caramel Versace Leather And Le Silla Lace Ups Rotated

There were also soft pastel iterations—pink, yellow, and neutral tones—with contrast striping that nodded to Onitsuka Tiger’s signature design. The overall vibe felt polished yet wearable, giving a sporty classic a refined, Versace-level upgrade.

1 Claire Sulmers Claires Life Inside The Versace X Onitsuka Tiger SoHo Celebration In Caramel Versace Leather And Le Silla Lace Ups
Claire Sulmers 1 Claires Life Inside The Versace X Onitsuka Tiger SoHo Celebration In Caramel Versace Leather And Le Silla Lace Ups

As someone who lives in heels and only reaches for sneakers to work out, I was genuinely impressed. These felt like the kind of sneakers you could style with a tailored look, a mini skirt, or even something more elevated for a day-to-night moment.

Photo Apr 17 2026 11 26 18 AM

For the occasion, I wore a caramel leather Versace jacket and matching skirt set, paired with a ribbed knit top and a coordinating clutch. I finished the look with lace-up heels by Le Silla to keep things aligned with my usual aesthetic.

Claires Life Inside The Versace X Onitsuka Tiger SoHo Celebration In Caramel Versace Leather And Le Silla Lace Ups

The collaboration feels like a true blend of heritage and innovation—where craftsmanship meets modern style. And if you’re like me and need a sneaker that can keep up with your fashion standards, this just might be it.

Versacecom Claire Sulmers

See more and shop at Versace.com.

What do you think?

Photo Credit: Day Hunch

Related Articles