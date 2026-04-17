Claire’s Life: Inside the Versace x Onitsuka Tiger SoHo Celebration in Caramel Leather and Chic Tai-Chi Sneakers

Last night, I stepped out in SoHo for the Versace x Onitsuka Tiger celebration, a chic coming-together between the Italian luxury house and the Japanese heritage brand. The event spotlighted a re-imagining of the iconic Tai-Chi sneaker, and I have to say—it was one of those moments where fashion meets function in the best way.

The sneakers were a standout. Think sleek, low-profile silhouettes crafted in supple leather and soft suede, elevated with metallic finishes like gold-dipped toes and silver-paneled uppers.

There were also soft pastel iterations—pink, yellow, and neutral tones—with contrast striping that nodded to Onitsuka Tiger’s signature design. The overall vibe felt polished yet wearable, giving a sporty classic a refined, Versace-level upgrade.

As someone who lives in heels and only reaches for sneakers to work out, I was genuinely impressed. These felt like the kind of sneakers you could style with a tailored look, a mini skirt, or even something more elevated for a day-to-night moment.

For the occasion, I wore a caramel leather Versace jacket and matching skirt set, paired with a ribbed knit top and a coordinating clutch. I finished the look with lace-up heels by Le Silla to keep things aligned with my usual aesthetic.

The collaboration feels like a true blend of heritage and innovation—where craftsmanship meets modern style. And if you’re like me and need a sneaker that can keep up with your fashion standards, this just might be it.

See more and shop at Versace.com.

What do you think?

Photo Credit: Day Hunch