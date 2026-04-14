Former ANTM Judge and Stroke Survivor Miss J. Alexander Steps Out in Blue Jerome Lamaar Shirt at TITANIQUE Opening Night

Miss J. Alexander made an appearance at the opening night of Broadway’s TITANIQUE, stepping out in a blue tropical camp shirt from Jérôme Lamaar’s collaboration with And Now This, paired with Loewe sunglasses. The fashion icon and former America’s Next Top Model judge was spotted celebrating the theatrical debut in a look that combined relaxed tailoring with bold patterning.

The blue tropical shirt featured a lightweight fabrication and vibrant print, reflecting Lamaar’s signature approach to expressive, culturally rooted design. Styled with statement Loewe frames, the ensemble balanced casual ease with directional fashion, in line with Miss J.’s longstanding presence in the style space.

His appearance comes as he continues recovering from a stroke, marking a notable moment as he returns to public events. Known for his influence across fashion and entertainment, Miss J.’s outing at TITANIQUE signals both resilience and continued engagement with the industry he helped shape.

📸: JPasc24