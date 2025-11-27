Best Fashion Bomb Looks of the Week: Savannah James in a Green Plaid Natasha Zinko Shirt, Claire Sulmers in a Blue MSO Lagos Top, Teyana Taylor in a Cream Moncler X Jill Sander Coat + More!

Happy Thanksgiving Fashion Bombers & Bombshells!

We’ve created our ‘top 5’ standout looks of the week, and with the holiday season in full swing, celebrities are dominating our feeds. From ready to wear, and luxury streetwear, to the chicest stilettos and thigh-high boots, check out who made us take a second look.

Savannah James in Natasha Zinko & Zara

Savannah James was recently captured strutting in the Lakers parking garage in a perfectly curated ensemble. Lebron James better half, who is known for her fashionable court side looks, opted for a $1,100 green Natasha Zinko plaid double-layered shirt jacket that hung off her shoulders. Mixing high & low, she paired her luxurious shirt with blue denim Zara shorts. Her chocolate brown $350 Christian Zerotre paired exceptionally well with her color palette, and her metallic Louis Vuitton handbag added glamour to her streetwear appeal.

Teyana Taylor in Moncler X Jil Sander

Teyana Taylor and her daughters were photographed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. All eyes were on the “Rose in Harlem” singer who looked absolutely incredible in a cream Moncler X Jil Sander shaggy coat. She layered her statement coat over a cream hooded body suit, and accessorized with a gold oversized ring and a black and gold belt that cinched in her waist. Her black and gold sneakers gave her a bad a$$ vibe, and we though she owned this look from head-to-toe.

Claire Sulmers in MSO Lagos & Frame

Our Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers debuted a holiday inspired shoot on her instagram page, looking polished & composed with a presence that gives, “I run things.” The girl boss who started Fashion Bomb Daily back in 2006, has evolved into a savvy fashion-forward mogul over the last two decades. Standing on business, Claire posed in a sky blue MSO Lagos blouse that draped crossed her chest and included a matching tie. She styled her top with blue Frame denim flare jeans, and opted for nude heart-shape Alaia heels. Her nude Hermes Handbag added architectural structure to her outfit, solidifying her CEO vibe.

Ciara in Cordova

You know we live for a monochromatic outfit, and Ciara nailed this pink-on-pink look at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The ‘Ecstasy‘ singer wore a cotton candy colored Cordova belted jumpsuit, that she layered with a pink faux fur coat. Her pink fur boots matched perfectly with her coat, giving CiCi a cohesive finish.

Naomi Campbell in Zimmermann SS26

Naomi Campbell is a prime example of someone who has aged like fine wine. The Supermodel who is still strutting down runways, and flaunting her beauty all around town, looked sensational in a brown leather jumpsuit by Zimmermann. Of course celebrity stylist Law Roach had his fingerprints all over this one. He styled Naomi’s ensemble with brown leather cognac stiletto boots, and accessorized her neckline with layered necklaces. The iconic Naomi Campbell looked fierce & confident, and most importantly like she hasn’t loss one beat!

What say you? Hot or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Ig/Reproduction