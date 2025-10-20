Fashion Bomb CEO Claire Sulmers Celebrates Monique Rodriguez Birthday in a Red Atelier Indigo Mazu Dress

Monique Rodriguez is one of the best to do it, and the Founder & CEO of Mielle Organics celebrated her birthday this past week in Miami alongside those who were deemed worthy to have “a seat at Mo’s table.”

Our beautiful Fashion Bomb CEO Claire Sulmers was among the stylish attendees, and arrived to the glamorous outdoor extravaganza in a bright red asymmetrical organza dress by Atelier Indigo. With statement 3-D flowers that draped across the front of her dress, and a matching clutch bag, she exuded high fashion opulence.

Also mirroring a luxurious aesthetic was the woman of the hour Monique who gave big birthday energy. Glistening in a deep red strapless mini dress that had stunning beadwork throughout, Monique sparkled in the spotlight. Her diamond necklace embodied royalty and was a complete showstopper against her caramel complexion.

Claire mingled with friends including Celebrity Stylist Jeremy Haynes who she and Monique Rodriquez were with last month during Paris Fashion Week. Black excellency never looked better, and the bomb looks were in full rotation.

From Ludacris wife Eudoxie’s baby blue satin double breasted blazer with black cargo jeans, and matching blue stilettos, to Letoya Luckett’s wine colored latex dress, one thing for sure is that everyone at Monique’s dinner had their own style and pizazz.

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @Sterlingpics