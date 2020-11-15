Splurge: Keyshia Cole’s Hollywood $1,190 Balenciaga Striped Shirt, Louis Vuitton Face Mask, Chanel Bag, and Rick Owens Sandals!

Anyone else suffer from Corona Designer Overload? Like you’re so unaccustomed to going outside that you throw on all your favorite things at once because you rarely have an occasion to wear them otherwise? That’s definitely been the case for me as of late!

And that might have been the case for Keyshia Cole, who stepped out at BOA restaurant last night wearing a Louis Vuitton mask, $1,190 Balenciaga Striped Top, Jeans, a $5,050 Chanel Top Handle Tote, and Rick Owens Sandals.

Inspired by men’s tailoring, Balenciaga’s signature ‘New Swing’ style shirt is cut from cotton-poplin with a logo printed on the back.

Her top handle tote features Chanel’s signature logo.

It’s a lot of look! I think it works for her. Purchase her shirt at Net a Porter.

What do you think?

Images: Backgrid