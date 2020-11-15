New Arrivals on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop from Dean of Fashion : Plus Size Leopard Jumpsuits, Dresses, and More!
Our Fashion Bomb Daily Shop website has been expanding lately! Providing our plus sized ladies with fashionable threads , that will make by-standers envy your style. With items from designer Ashley Dean , known as Dean of Fashion , you can shop from 2- piece suit sets to quirky tops. Check it out!
What do you think? These pieces range from XL-3XL in size. You can get purchase starting at $27.99 to $149.99!
