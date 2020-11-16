Best Looks From E! People’s Choice Awards 2020: Tracee Ellis Ross in Alexander McQueen, Jennifer Lopez in Christian Siriano, Demi Lovato in Elie Saab, and More!

The E! People’s Choice Awards went down last night, hosted by Demi Lovato! Tracee Ellis Ross, Tyler Perry, and Jennifer Lopez were honored with the Fashion Icon, People’s Champion, and People’s Icon awards, respectively. Other celebrities like Zendaya, Will Smith, Ariana Grande, and Doja Cat walked away with major wins and awards for the evening as well.

Despite the times we are in, the celebrities still showed up dressed to impress with social distancing and other safety measures in place. We’ve rounded up the top five looks from the E! People’s Choice Awards 2020 based on your engagements with our red carpet coverage:

Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross wore Alexander McQueen FW20 RTW.

Demi Lovato wore Elie Saab.

Tiffany Haddish wore Prabal Gurung FW20 RTW, styled by Law Roach. Her hair was done by Ray Christopher with her makeup by Ernesto Casillas.

Jennifer Lopez wore Christian Siriano Spring 2021 RTW, styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi.

Leslie Jones wore Christian Siriano honoring recent Black victims of police brutality.

Which look was your fave?