Rihanna Spotted Leaving Giorgio Baldi in All Black Look Featuring LA Dior Fall 2002 Leather Pants, Balenciaga ‘Moon’ Ankle Boots, and Loewe Leather Bucket Hat!
Rihanna has been dining at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles a few times this week, giving the paparazzi camera-ready looks! One look donned by the bad gal was all-black, all classy, and all chic.
Rihanna wore Dior leather pants circa Fall 2002 along with $1,190 Balenciaga “Moon” ankle boots, and $690 Loewe leather bucket hat.
