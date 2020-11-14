Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Totteanna from Dallas
Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day comes straight out of Dallas. Meet Totteanna:
She says, “My style constantly changes from Boho-Chic, vintage and sometimes modern. I certainly like fringe, bell bottom jeans, and tops with Kimono sleeves.I love, love, love patterns, scarves and ethnic jewelry.”
Love her style! She’s a fashion chameleon.
You can follow Totteanna’s style diary in Instagram, @
What do you think? Is Totteanna a Fashion Bombshell?
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.