Social Media Reacts to Monica’s Verzuz Look Calling the Sir Babajagne Fendi Ensemble ‘Fake’

On Tuesday night, we witnessed the epic Verzuz battle go down between R&B artists Monica and Brandy. This particular Verzuz served as a record-breaker bringing in over 6 million views which included celebrities and general fans! Outside of the normal musical exchange, fans were also interested in the what the two women were wearing.

Brandy wore casual jeans and a $2,750 Libertine blazer, paired with Bottega Veneta sandals, styled by Ashley Sean Thomas. On the other hand, Monica wore a Fendi look which sparked a buzz on social media. Fans searched the internet for Monica’s chic look and some even called Fendi representatives in search of the ensemble. One Instagram user even chatted with Fendi who claimed they did not create the look. Due to the Fendi’s supposed confirmation with the Instagram user and the inability to locate the look, fans ultimately deemed the look as fake.

Actually, Monica’s Verzuz look is a custom. In fact, Monica’s Fendi ensemble (hat, corset, jacket) and split leather pants was created by Sir Babajagne. The look even featured a pair of Giavonti Rossi heels which were wrapped in the Fendi same leather as the pants. The cropped jacket and corset was constructed from a Full Fendi trench while the beret hat was made from a Fendi skirt, all styled by Kollin Carter.

Since the look was created from Fendi garments and reworked into new pieces, does the make the entire ensemble inauthentic? Let us know your thoughts.