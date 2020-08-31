Monica and Brandy’s Verzuz TV Fashion: Monica in Custom Sir Babajagne Fendi Look and Brandy in a Libertine Blazer and Bottega Veneta Sandals

Monica and Brandy met up for an epic concert/showdown over at VerzuzTV!

Our 2019 Fashionista of the year, Monica, represented in style in a custom Fendi look by Sir Babajagne, including her hat and long leather pants, styled by Kollin Carter.

Brandy skewed casual in jeans and a $2,750 Libertine blazer, topped off by Bottega Veneta sandals (styled by Ashley Sean Thomas).

And both ladies are soulful singers. I am thoroughly enjoying this live!

What say you?

