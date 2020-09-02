Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Allison from LA

Today our Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Allison, check her out below.

She writes, “Hello My name is Allison Elizabeth Brown I’m bicoastal (Bmore & LA mostly) with long stints in NYC. My style is ‘Brown Paper Vogue’. Lol. I mix couture pieces with stuff I make or buy anywhere. But I believe black women are supernatural and we bring our own swag to the proverbial style convo!!! “

The confidence jumps off the page and the poses combined with the scenery is very “street chic” Love it!

What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.