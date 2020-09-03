Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Ndi Kato from Nigeria

Today our Fashion Bombshell of the Day goes to Ndi Kato from Nigeria, check her out below.

She writes, “I am a leading young, female politician and activist in Nigeria. I love fashion and recently decided to blog my daily looks as a distraction from all the pressures in the political space and the pressure of working on an aspect of COVID19 response in my country.“

She continued by saying, “I like to think I’m minimalist in my approach to fashion and I love rich, dark colours. I don’t do jewelry and dropped all my wristwatches for a Samsung Galaxy Active 2. I love clean lines and simplicity.”

What do you think of this bombshell’s style?