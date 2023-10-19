The “Umbrella” singer Rihanna is ready for Fall and she stepped out in one of the most swankiest looks on her way to dinner in New York City last week.

After just delivering her second born, Riot Rose Mayers in August, and celebrating her beau A$AP Rocky’s birthday earlier this month, the Barbadian Princess is back on the scene, serving looks for days, and embodying a billionaire aura.

Photo Credit: @Backgrid

Opting for a refresh and bold statement this season, with brilliant staples like her $3,190 Balenciaga Pantaleggings boots, Rihanna wore the chicest $2,335 gray Dries Van Noten double-breasted mélange wool coat that she belted at the waist.

Keeping her accessories to a minimum, the “Diamonds” singer necklace was iced out with the finest jewels, that alone, would make anyone say Cha-Ching!

Considering that Bottega Veneta has been her and Rocky’s go-to choice for handbags as of late, she styled her outfit with an oversized maroon Bottega Veneta bag that had the brands signature woven detail throughout.

When it came down to her beauty, RiRi served a sun kissed face with a chocolate glazed lip and ambering rose blushed cheeks. Her ginger hair was long with ocean waves that made her look youthful yet elegant.

Rihanna continues to show us that even after becoming a mother of two, she is embracing her post-pregnancy body image by taking pride in her appearance which in our book, makes her a role-model for all new moms.