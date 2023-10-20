Halle Bailey, 23, has had quite an eventful year with playing Ariel in the “Lil Mermaid” to most recently being honored with the Glamour Woman of the Year Gen Z Game-Changer award Monday night.

If anyone’s been on people’s radar as of late, its undoubtedly Bailey and her beau DDG (who’s real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) for recent speculations of the duo expecting their first child together.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

If the rumors are true, the “Do It” singer has done a phenomenal job at concealing her baby bump, and for the Glamour WOTY awards she and her bae looked quite impressive.

Bailey wore a black and white NICOLE + FELICIA couture dress that looked like it was inspired by the late Karl Lagerfeld based off the white 3-D floral detailing at the hem of her dress.

The strapless velvet top part of her dress was flattering on her petit figure and for elevated height, she wore an open-toe velvet platform. DDG matched his lady’s fly in a luxe black on black tuxedo with combat boots that looked sharp, and tailor made.

They both were iced out with diamonds with DDG sporting an oversized cross necklace and Bailey opting for a diamond open choker with matching dangling earrings.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Despite Halle doing her best to hide her stomach, she still had Fashion Bomb daily readers in an uproar with many praising Bailey for her exceptional style, and others bringing attention to her baby bump.

@breadoresdasani commented, “The perfect dress to hide that baby bump,” while @bonita_brownskin commented, “They styling the heck out of this bump. Beautiful as always (with the heart eyes emoji).

Photo Credit: Getty Images

One thing for sure is that the glow-up is real for Halle Bailey, and she looks genuinely happy with DDG, so if the pregnancy rumors are true, congratulations is in order to the R&B singer turned Actress.