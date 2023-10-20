Now that we’re finally in Fall , you know what that means- it’s officially boot season, and if you’re looking for cutting edge boots to jazz up your wardrobe, you’ll want to shop the SYBG and Voyette Lee boots available at Fashion Bomb daily shop.

From Celebs like Nicki Minaj who was spotted rocking the Voyetee Lee Chie Boots, to Supermodel Jessica White who looked fierce in the SYBG Cold-Summer Thigh High Boots, Fashion Bomb daily shop has the best shoe candy.

The over the knee Voyette Lee Chie boots that Minaj wore are crafted from buttery cow leather and are adorned with zirconia crystals that are hand stitched throughout the boot.





In case you missed it, we released our first editorial Fashion Bomb daily magazine in Septemeber(that you can purchase here) and Supermodel Jessica White posed in a series of looks styled by Celebrity stylist Amy J, and available at Fashion Bomb daily shop.

For one of White’s looks, she wore burgundy and gold thigh high boots by SYBG that had cut outs and gold hardware at the tip of the stiletto. Considering that the fabric is corduroy, you can wear these boots year round for added sophistication.

Angela Simmons, who is not new to wearing Fashion Bomb daily shop has put the SYBG Top of the line thigh high boots on the map. From celebs like Drew Sidora and Megan Good, these boots are among our most highly sought after boots because of their versatility and bold gold zipper detailing.

Retailing for $285, you can purchase these 5″ inch stiletto boots made with corduroy at Fashion Bomb daily shop and wear them with everything from leather leggings to mini skirts and tweed shorts for fall.

Fashion Influencer Alonzo Arnold, slayed the scene in Voyette Lee Jayla Fringe boots in rust from Fashion Bomb daily shop and gave fashion inspiration with their oversized teddy coat and cut out crop top.

These over the knee Voyette Lee boots that retail for $565, are made from a soft and rich suede and are adorned with knotted fringes. Considering that fringe never goes out of style, these boots are timeless and you’ll be sure to turn heads in any room you walk in.

If you are looking to make a statement, you can opt for a nude on nude ensemble to make these boots stand out, or you can wear denim on denim for a casual yet stylish vibe.

Fashion Bomb daily shop has the perfect boots this season to take you wardrobe up a notch. Whether you’re looking for traditional black, or a pop of color, when it comes to boots, we can assure you that Fashion Bomb daily shop has all your fall favorites!