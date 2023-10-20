The Love is Blind Season 5 Reunion dropped on Netflix Monday evening and hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey were able to catch up and get the latest scoop from cast members on the show this season.

From Lydia Arleen and James Milton sharing how they’re still happily married and in honeymoon mode, to Aaliyah letting us know where she stands with Uche, and Jared Pierce (JP) and Taylor Rue confronting each other for the first time since they departed the show, the drama was relentless.

Of course we have the deets on what each cast member wore at the reunion, and host Vanessa Lachey led the pack in a $273 haute pink Amanda Uprichard X Revolve dress.

Photo Credit: @netflix

Lachey’s dress had an abstract cutout at the bust and was characterized with a high slit. She kept her hair straight and parted down the middle with show-stopping diamond hoop earrings.

Photo Credit: @netflix

Being the only women on the Season 5 to commit and actually get married was Lydia Arleen, who appeared all smiles in a sexy black House of CB velvet Val dress that had a deep V-neckline. Her front slit showed off her glamorous MACH and MACH heels that had an embellished bow centered.

Photo Credit: @netflix

Her parter Milton wore a dark grey checkered suit with a black shirt, and rocked his signature jerry curl bowl hair cut.

Photo Credit: @netflix

Lydia’s archnemesis, Aaliyah looked gorgeous in a gold off-the-shoulder Moda Glam Boutique dress, known as the “Monroe Gown” that was elegantly draped and looked luxurious with her sparkly lace up sandals.

Photo Credit: @netflix

Despite Aaliyah confessing that she and Uche’s in fact did give their relationship a try following the show, it unfortunately wasn’t fruitful. She did however mention that she is happily dating someone who she met at an R&B yacht party.

Photo Credit: @netflix

Cast member Stacey Snyder was all smiles at the reunion despite her failed marriage to Izzy, and stole the scene in a $750 maroon Bronx and Banco cut out dress that wrapped around her neck, and showed off her flat midsection. She showed skin for days, and her gold accessories including her bold earrings and bangle, gave her ensemble a posh feel.

Photo Credit: @netflix

Izzy Zapata kept things light and casual in an emerald green suit with a white shirt, cognac Oxford shoes and multicolored checkered socks.

Photo Credit: @netflix

Taylor Rue also gave people a run for their money in a rich cadmium yellow satin $249 Miss circle dress that was electrifying and an instant hit on the bombshell. Her canary yellow dangling studded earrings exuded a touch of glamour and royalty.

Photo Credit: @netflix

The cast members of Love is Blind Season 5 came with their A-game at the reunion , and we saw everything from modern silhouettes, and saturated hues, to avant-garde looks with high slits.

We can’t wait for Season 6 of Netflix’s Love is Blind!

